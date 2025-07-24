Oak Thistle LLC Invests $1.13 Million in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $37.68 on Thursday. Essential Utilities Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $41.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $783.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.80 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

