Oak Thistle LLC Increases Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Oak Thistle LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,691,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,661,000 after purchasing an additional 193,602 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,336,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,154 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,915,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,794,000 after acquiring an additional 148,234 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,316,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,975,000 after buying an additional 20,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,532,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 14,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $1,451,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,953. This represents a 51.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 14,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $1,365,285.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,514.59. This represents a 35.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,575 shares of company stock worth $4,910,586. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. TD Cowen cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.44.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 1.1%

Church & Dwight stock opened at $97.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.95. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.99 and a fifty-two week high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 50.64%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

