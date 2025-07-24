Oak Thistle LLC Has $972,000 Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Oak Thistle LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,264,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,174,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,653 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,292,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,627,961,000 after buying an additional 240,080 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,029,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,626,000 after buying an additional 67,504 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in PTC by 41.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,876,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,687,000 after buying an additional 844,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernbridge Capital Management LP grew its position in PTC by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,514,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,484,000 after acquiring an additional 85,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $318,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,960. The trade was a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PTC. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PTC from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.92.

Shares of PTC opened at $201.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.38 and a twelve month high of $213.14. The stock has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.42. PTC had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $636.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

