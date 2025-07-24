Oak Thistle LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Oak Thistle LLC trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Booking by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 31 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Booking by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Booking by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP grew its stake in Booking by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Booking by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,695.00, for a total value of $5,769,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 26,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,674,935. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,039 shares of company stock valued at $16,963,769 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Booking from $5,550.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Booking from $5,360.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Booking from $5,540.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5,700.00 price objective (up previously from $5,600.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,453.15.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,736.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $186.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,839.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5,531.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $5,037.81.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 143.67% and a net margin of 22.58%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $20.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is 23.89%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

