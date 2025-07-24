Oak Thistle LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Oak Thistle LLC cut its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,504 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,253,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,585,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,591,000 after buying an additional 695,581 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in H&R Block during the first quarter worth $30,429,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in H&R Block by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,701,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,448,000 after acquiring an additional 523,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 914,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,342,000 after purchasing an additional 429,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Trading Up 0.9%

H&R Block stock opened at $56.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.24. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.16 and a 12-month high of $68.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.21 and a 200 day moving average of $55.71.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.26. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 179.57% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

