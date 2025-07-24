Oak Thistle LLC Acquires New Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,390,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,572,000 after acquiring an additional 15,476 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,124,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,554,000 after purchasing an additional 104,019 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,997,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,049,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,319,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 428.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,263,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on JBHT. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Stephens dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.90.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $149.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.79 and a 52-week high of $200.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

