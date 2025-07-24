nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Roth Capital

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Roth Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NVT. Wall Street Zen upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.57.

NVT stock opened at $76.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.64. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $81.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.74 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 18.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 4,041 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total value of $247,915.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,997.75. The trade was a 11.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in nVent Electric by 19.6% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 531,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,958,000 after buying an additional 87,102 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in nVent Electric by 6.3% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 15.8% in the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $48,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

