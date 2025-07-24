NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Announces Earnings Results

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $6.11 million for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 58.22% and a return on equity of 23.63%.

NVE Trading Down 14.7%

Shares of NVE stock traded down $11.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,444. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.66. NVE has a one year low of $51.50 and a one year high of $89.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.97 million, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.15.

NVE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. NVE’s payout ratio is presently 128.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVE

About NVE

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NVE stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in NVE Corporation ( NASDAQ:NVEC Free Report ) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.06% of NVE worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

