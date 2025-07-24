Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.37 and traded as low as $11.07. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.14, with a volume of 74,850 shares.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.37.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.
