Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.37 and traded as low as $11.07. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.14, with a volume of 74,850 shares.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.37.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 22,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 72,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 29,281 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. increased its position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 27,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 195,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

