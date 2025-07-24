Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Guild Investment Management Inc.

Guild Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for approximately 2.3% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. Guggenheim cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Dbs Bank cut Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

NVO opened at $69.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.97. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $139.74.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 34.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

