NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ Purchases Shares of 437 Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ)

NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Praxis Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 53,740.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,480,000 after purchasing an additional 259,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $491.52.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $478.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $465.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $461.02. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 1 year low of $396.06 and a 1 year high of $500.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.12). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.74 per share. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.42%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

