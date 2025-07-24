NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ Purchases Shares of 129 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $2,975.00 target price (up from $2,840.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $3,100.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2,800.00 target price (up previously from $2,450.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,639.69.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,394.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $121.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,484.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,193.98. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,579.78 and a 1 year high of $2,645.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.92. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

