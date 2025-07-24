NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ Has $5.36 Million Position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,632 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $5,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Capital Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 11,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cannon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Cohalo Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cohalo Advisory LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $100.07 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.74 and a 1 year high of $100.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.99 and a 200-day moving average of $100.00.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

