NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ Has $464,000 Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 756 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Intuit were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. CLSA started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 target price (up from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $789.00 target price (up from $726.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Intuit from $730.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $800.55.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 2,591 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.22, for a total transaction of $2,026,732.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,744.96. The trade was a 77.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 882 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.63, for a total value of $689,397.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,800 shares of company stock worth $209,725,054 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $776.00 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $532.65 and a one year high of $790.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $216.46 billion, a PE ratio of 62.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $750.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $653.55.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.77%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

