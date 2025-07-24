NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 0.6% of NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 103,831.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,866,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,278,292,000 after acquiring an additional 14,852,076 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,407,908,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,625,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,747,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,129 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,757,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,304,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $797.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.92, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $769.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $799.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $677.09 and a 52-week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 48.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on LLY. Wall Street Zen downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price objective for the company. HSBC downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,012.56.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

