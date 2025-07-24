NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ Boosts Stock Position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $282,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City National Bank of Florida MSD boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 12.0% in the first quarter. City National Bank of Florida MSD now owns 3,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DUK. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Duke Energy from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.25.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK stock opened at $119.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.37. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $105.20 and a 1 year high of $125.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.32%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

