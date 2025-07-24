Northpointe Bancshares (NYSE:NPB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Northpointe Bancshares (NYSE:NPB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $58.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.92 million.

Northpointe Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NPB stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.91. 2,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,438. Northpointe Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.89.

Northpointe Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.

Institutional Trading of Northpointe Bancshares

About Northpointe Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Northpointe Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northpointe Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northpointe Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,908,000.

Northpointe Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers a nationwide mortgage purchase program, residential mortgage loans, digital deposit banking to retail customers and custodial deposit services. The company was founded by Charles A. Williams in 1998 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

