Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.80

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This is a 6.7% increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Northern Trust has a payout ratio of 35.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Northern Trust to earn $9.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

Northern Trust Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $124.23 on Thursday. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $80.81 and a 1-year high of $133.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Clive Bellows sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $329,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,736 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,163.20. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa Parker sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $650,709.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 79,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,988,322.42. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,772 shares of company stock valued at $981,069. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Trust

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Northern Trust stock. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

