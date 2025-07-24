Northern Financial Advisors Inc Has $481,000 Holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc decreased its position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 51.9% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 2,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,417,850,000 after purchasing an additional 21,903 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $567.71 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 1 year low of $426.24 and a 1 year high of $570.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $497.43 and its 200 day moving average is $488.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.15.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.27. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.36 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 34.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $480.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $583.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $542.00 price target (down from $580.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $485,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,310. This represents a 75.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $368,706.33. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,575.04. This represents a 8.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,569 shares of company stock valued at $8,323,150 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

