Northern Financial Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.8% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $946,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 12.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,242,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $263.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.71. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $214.66 and a one year high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 92.77%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 872 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $241.16 per share, with a total value of $210,291.52. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 122,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,634,705.44. The trade was a 0.71% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ITW. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $302.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $269.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.