Northern Financial Advisors Inc Decreases Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $76.60 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -403.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.97.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -863.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.