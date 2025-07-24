Northern Financial Advisors Inc Buys 40 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.4%

MCD stock opened at $297.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.53. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $246.12 and a 1-year high of $326.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.83.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,400. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,817 shares of company stock worth $1,147,992 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Melius started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group Bank lowered McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Northcoast Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.