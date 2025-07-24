Northern Financial Advisors Inc Boosts Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Travelers Companies accounts for approximately 1.4% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 7,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 20,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.48, for a total value of $5,547,815.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,365,363.36. The trade was a 42.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 36,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.20, for a total value of $9,925,765.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 118,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,387,407.20. This represents a 23.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,374 shares of company stock valued at $47,929,912 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV opened at $264.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $265.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $59.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.51. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.94 and a 52-week high of $277.83.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.56.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

