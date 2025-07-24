North European Oil Royality Trust (NYSE:NRT) vs. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Head to Head Review

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and North European Oil Royality Trust”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust $6.64 million 1.64 -$1.14 million N/A N/A North European Oil Royality Trust $5.78 million 8.23 $5.06 million $0.51 10.15

Get BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust alerts:

North European Oil Royality Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, North European Oil Royality Trust has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and North European Oil Royality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust N/A -36.27% -32.76% North European Oil Royality Trust 88.34% 379.51% 215.62%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.7% of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of North European Oil Royality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of North European Oil Royality Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

North European Oil Royality Trust beats BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

(Get Free Report)

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. It is involved in holding overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About North European Oil Royality Trust

(Get Free Report)

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company also has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies. In addition, it holds royalties for the sale of gas well gas, oil well gas, crude oil, condensate, and sulfur. North European Oil Royalty Trust was founded in 1975 and is based in Keene, New Hampshire.

Receive News & Ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.