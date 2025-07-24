Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,153,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,678,000 after buying an additional 82,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,018,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,503,000 after buying an additional 74,379 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 603,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,881,000 after purchasing an additional 152,260 shares in the last quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. now owns 575,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 451,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $360.77 on Thursday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $273.60 and a twelve month high of $360.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $344.57 and a 200-day moving average of $332.47.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

