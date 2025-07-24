Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Has $3 Million Position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JSCP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Mosaic Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, AIFG Consultants Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 123.5% during the first quarter. AIFG Consultants Ltd. now owns 10,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JSCP opened at $47.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.97. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 52-week low of $46.35 and a 52-week high of $47.64. The company has a market cap of $647.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.13.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.