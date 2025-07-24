Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Has $13.84 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lowered its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up 2.8% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $13,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Ecolab by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Trading Down 0.8%

ECL stock opened at $268.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.96 and a 12 month high of $274.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $266.00 and its 200 day moving average is $254.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $251.75 per share, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 19,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,313.75. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $307.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $271.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $277.00 to $273.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ecolab

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.