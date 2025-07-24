Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $82.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.66 and a one year high of $84.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.20.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3207 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.