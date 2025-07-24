Ninepoint Partners LP Sells 94 Shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Ninepoint Partners LP trimmed its holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 729 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 104,598.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,500,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,312,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496,740 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,356,357,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 401.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,095,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,122,743,000 after purchasing an additional 876,836 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $572,730,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,100,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,152,907,000 after buying an additional 329,244 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $1,120.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,022.22 and a 200-day moving average of $975.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $773.74 and a 1 year high of $1,122.73.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 29.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,214.00 to $1,224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,093.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $980.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,151.21.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

