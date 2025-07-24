Ninepoint Partners LP Raises Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Ninepoint Partners LP grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEG. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 2,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $115,287.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 218,328 shares in the company, valued at $18,147,423.36. This trade represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG opened at $86.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $73.83 and a 1 year high of $95.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 68.85%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

