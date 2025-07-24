Ninepoint Partners LP Makes New $89.06 Million Investment in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE)

Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,056,000. Expand Energy accounts for about 14.0% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP owned about 0.34% of Expand Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,179,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,383,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXE stock opened at $98.70 on Thursday. Expand Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $81.66 and a 12 month high of $123.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.79.

Expand Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Expand Energy had a negative net margin of 18.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.91%.

EXE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Expand Energy from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Expand Energy from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Expand Energy from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Expand Energy from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Expand Energy from $121.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.80.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

