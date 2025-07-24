Ninepoint Partners LP Invests $2.83 Million in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 50,209 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,000. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce makes up 0.4% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth about $708,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $536,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 110.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 17,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 878,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 40.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $74.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.56. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $47.55 and a fifty-two week high of $74.63.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.7024 dividend. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

