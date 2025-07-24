Ninepoint Partners LP Has $306,000 Stock Position in Denison Mine Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Ninepoint Partners LP trimmed its position in Denison Mine Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) by 73.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 665,000 shares during the quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Denison Mine were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DNN. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Denison Mine in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mine by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mine in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mine in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mine in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Denison Mine in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $2.19 on Thursday. Denison Mine Corp has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $2.47. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

