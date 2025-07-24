Ninepoint Partners LP Buys Shares of 10,145 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,844,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 13,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on C. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.46.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at $193,456. This represents a 58.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,048 shares in the company, valued at $890,656.48. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Citigroup Stock Performance
Shares of C opened at $95.84 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $95.99. The company has a market cap of $179.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.57 and a 200-day moving average of $75.94.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Citigroup Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.
Citigroup Company Profile
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
