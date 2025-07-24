Ninepoint Partners LP Buys New Stake in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC)

Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 531,820 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,706,000. Kinross Gold makes up 1.1% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 140,431 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 40,250 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,711,646 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,561,000 after purchasing an additional 172,267 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 383,758 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 172,266 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,365,206 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $439,881,000 after purchasing an additional 763,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KGC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Kinross Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $16.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Kinross Gold Corporation has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $16.52.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.24%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

