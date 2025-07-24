NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.450-3.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.664. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.630-4.000 EPS.

NEE stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.06. 2,687,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,266,566. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The company has a market cap of $148.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.35 and its 200-day moving average is $70.42.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 12.06%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Erste Group Bank cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. HSBC lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

In related news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer owned 27,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,805. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

