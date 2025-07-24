NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) Shares Acquired by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 380,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in NexGen Energy by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,995,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,171,000 after purchasing an additional 288,102 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 104,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,021,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 144,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 222.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,345,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

NexGen Energy stock opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -44.34 and a beta of 1.55. NexGen Energy has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $8.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NexGen Energy ( NYSE:NXE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexGen Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.