News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Bought by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in News were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of News by 3,546.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of News stock opened at $33.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.68. News Corporation has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $35.41.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.18%. Analysts forecast that News Corporation will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

