Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 31.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,981 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Newmont by 64.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Newmont by 122.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NEM stock opened at $61.42 on Thursday. Newmont Corporation has a 1-year low of $36.86 and a 1-year high of $62.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.50 and a 200 day moving average of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.54. Newmont had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEM. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.90 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 25th. Argus set a $63.00 price objective on Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Newmont from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.49.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $162,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 77,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,381.34. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $122,023.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 43,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,301.25. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,231 shares of company stock worth $679,813 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

