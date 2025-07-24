Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.40 and traded as high as $26.35. Nektar Therapeutics shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 903,537 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NKTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.70) by ($0.60). Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 152.49% and a negative return on equity of 329.54%. The business had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.70) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 27,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 257.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

