Needham & Company LLC Raises ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $1,200.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.31% from the company’s current price.

NOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,010.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,091.68.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $957.61 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $678.66 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The company has a market cap of $198.21 billion, a PE ratio of 130.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,002.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $954.31.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total value of $1,194,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,000. This represents a 28.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total transaction of $2,074,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,434.14. This trade represents a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,601 shares of company stock worth $6,577,363 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in ServiceNow by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, one8zero8 LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

