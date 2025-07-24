Needham & Company LLC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $210.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.61.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $193.87. The stock had a trading volume of 38,676,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,773,582. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $72,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,245.74. This trade represents a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,409 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,710. 11.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% during the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $39,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

