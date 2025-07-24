NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK) Posts Earnings Results

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $51.19 million for the quarter. NB Bancorp had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 6.61%.

NB Bancorp Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of NB Bancorp stock traded up $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $19.12. 98,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,505. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. NB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.80.

NB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%.

Insider Activity at NB Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NB Bancorp

In other NB Bancorp news, Director Francis Orfanello bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.09 per share, with a total value of $85,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 130,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,750.33. This represents a 3.99% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in NB Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in NB Bancorp by 54.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 19,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NB Bancorp by 13.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after buying an additional 29,373 shares during the last quarter.

NB Bancorp Company Profile

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

