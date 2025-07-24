NB Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:NBBK)

NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%.

Shares of NASDAQ NBBK opened at $18.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $735.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.80. NB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.05.

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $51.19 million during the quarter. NB Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 14.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NB Bancorp will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NB Bancorp news, Director Francis Orfanello purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.09 per share, with a total value of $85,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 130,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,750.33. The trade was a 3.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBBK. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NB Bancorp by 13.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 29,373 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NB Bancorp by 54.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 19,213 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NB Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $253,000.

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

