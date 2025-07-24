Nature’s Miracle (NASDAQ:NMHI) Stock Price Up 112.1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Nature’s Miracle Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:NMHI – Get Free Report) shot up 112.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.11. 4,198,096 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 247% from the average session volume of 1,210,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

Nature’s Miracle Trading Up 112.1%

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.26.

Nature’s Miracle Company Profile

Nature’s Miracle Holding Inc, an agriculture technology company, provides lighting and grow media products to growers in the controlled environment agriculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers LED fixtures; high pressure sodium and ceramic metal halide fixtures; and electronic ballasts and control boxes.

