Nanotechnology Stocks To Follow Today – July 22nd

Onto Innovation, OSI Systems, and Nano Dimension are the three Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that research, develop or commercialize materials, devices and systems engineered at the nanoscale (one to 100 nanometers). These firms operate across sectors such as electronics, materials science, medicine and energy, aiming to exploit the unique physical and chemical properties that emerge at extremely small dimensions. Investing in nanotechnology stocks offers exposure to potentially transformative innovations but can carry higher risk due to substantial R&D expenditures and evolving regulatory standards. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Onto Innovation (ONTO)

Onto Innovation Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

NYSE ONTO traded down $3.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.73. 460,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,391. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.47. Onto Innovation has a 52 week low of $85.88 and a 52 week high of $228.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONTO

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Shares of OSIS stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $214.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,423. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.76 and a 200 day moving average of $203.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $129.18 and a 12-month high of $241.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OSIS

Nano Dimension (NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

Shares of NASDAQ NNDM traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.52. 1,668,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,427. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84. The stock has a market cap of $329.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.13. Nano Dimension has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $2.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NNDM

Featured Stories