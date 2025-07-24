Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Position Lowered by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 54.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,266 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MWA. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 47,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 14,226 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,659,000. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 14,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,457,000. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 62,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 26,932 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brian C. Healy acquired 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.74 per share, for a total transaction of $27,461.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 15,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,160.20. This represents a 7.59% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian Slobodow sold 7,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $181,228.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $24.53 on Thursday. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $28.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $364.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.30 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

