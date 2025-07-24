Mount Lucas Management LP Sells 190 Shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)

Mount Lucas Management LP cut its holdings in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,209 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Lennar were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 15,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,331,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Lennar by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 375,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,028,000 after purchasing an additional 22,946 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $117.34 on Thursday. Lennar Corporation has a 1-year low of $98.42 and a 1-year high of $187.61. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.03.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.04). Lennar had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Lennar from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.85.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

