Mount Lucas Management LP Makes New $69,000 Investment in Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP)

Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new stake in Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRP. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties in the first quarter valued at about $62,000.

Insider Transactions at Millrose Properties

In other news, CTO Adil Pasha purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $70,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,850. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. acquired 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.36 per share, with a total value of $248,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,667.60. This trade represents a 154.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $530,800.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Millrose Properties from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Millrose Properties in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Millrose Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:MRP opened at $31.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $31.48.

Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter.

Millrose Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%.

Millrose Properties Profile

Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

