Mount Lucas Management LP Invests $351,000 in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,040 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $536,484,000. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $372,450,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 445.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 408,500 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $101,431,000 after acquiring an additional 333,600 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,159.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 328,684 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $81,612,000 after acquiring an additional 302,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 614.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 343,348 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $85,253,000 after purchasing an additional 295,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $239.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.06.

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 336,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.61, for a total value of $121,933,051.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,732.86. This represents a 99.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 30,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.68, for a total value of $7,622,597.56. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,632,167.56. The trade was a 74.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,208,340 shares of company stock worth $439,997,456 in the last ninety days. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COIN opened at $397.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $101.00 billion, a PE ratio of 74.50, a P/E/G ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 3.70. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.58 and a 1 year high of $444.65.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.24). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

